Portable generator safety reminders and warnings

Reminders in case of power outages
Reminders in case of power outages(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:17 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A lot of you have generators at home just in case the power goes out. We have some tips on how to stay safe when using a generator.

Never run a generator indoors or in partly enclosed areas such as garages. Allow at least five feet of clearance on all sides of the generator when operating and keep the generator far from any opening of the home to keep carbon monoxide safely at bay.

Do not start or stop the generator while it’s providing power to anything. Confirm all extension cords are outdoor rated. It is crucial to not operate the generator in rain or flooded areas to avoid accidental electrocution.

Nic Saeger with Generac Power Systems shared,

" What you want to look for is corrosion. Animals like to build nests in the generator quite a bit because when people put it back it’s somewhat warm. Be sure to check for that and be sure everything is ready to go,” Saeger said.

It is recommended to conserve fuel and only power what you need.

Gas degrades after 30 days. Always use fresh fuel and allow the generator to cool down before refueling.

Looking over the owner’s manual is a good idea, just to make sure you are running your portable generator properly.

For more information on Generac Power System, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
This is a screenshot of video taken by Aliana Rushing showing the traffic mess in Washoe...
Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehicle mess in Washoe Valley

Latest News

U.S. Justice Department
US sues Lassen County landlord for allegedly sexually harassing tenants
The scene of a sawdust fire on Cabela Drive near Verdi.
Sawdust fire in Verdi area difficult to fight
SNAP Program EA benefits ending soon
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits ending soon; creating food insecurity concerns
NRS.218E as it appears in statue
State senator stickler for NRS. 218E witness testimony