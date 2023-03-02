Portable generator safety reminders and warnings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A lot of you have generators at home just in case the power goes out. We have some tips on how to stay safe when using a generator.

Never run a generator indoors or in partly enclosed areas such as garages. Allow at least five feet of clearance on all sides of the generator when operating and keep the generator far from any opening of the home to keep carbon monoxide safely at bay.

Do not start or stop the generator while it’s providing power to anything. Confirm all extension cords are outdoor rated. It is crucial to not operate the generator in rain or flooded areas to avoid accidental electrocution.

Nic Saeger with Generac Power Systems shared,

" What you want to look for is corrosion. Animals like to build nests in the generator quite a bit because when people put it back it’s somewhat warm. Be sure to check for that and be sure everything is ready to go,” Saeger said.

It is recommended to conserve fuel and only power what you need.

Gas degrades after 30 days. Always use fresh fuel and allow the generator to cool down before refueling.

Looking over the owner’s manual is a good idea, just to make sure you are running your portable generator properly.

