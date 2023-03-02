PCSO warns of scam calls impersonating officers

They say they will never call a person and ask for money, especially in gift cards
(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam call of someone impersonating a police officer.

The caller tells the recipient they are a sergeant with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and that they have missed their jury duty summons. They then ask for money in lieu of an arrest warrant.

The PCSO says they will never call a person and ask for money, especially in the form of gift cards.

They advise people to never give up their personal information over the phone, and that it is ok to hang up and verify who you are speaking to.

If you believe you may have been a victim of a scam like this, you are urged to file a report here: https://www.placer.ca.gov/2298/Online-Crime-Reporting.

