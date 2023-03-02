Pandemic-era SNAP benefits ending soon; creating food insecurity concerns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Soon, Nevadans who have been getting help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will soon have a harder time putting food on the table. As the emergency allotments (EAs) added during the pandemic are set to roll back beginning in April.

Local food banks, like the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN), are bracing for that expected influx of people using their services. Starting in April, SNAP Program users will only receive one payment a month; and for some families and seniors, that means an decrease of 80% - 90%, e.g. someone who was getting $200 dollars a month will drop down to about $24 dollars a month.

“Families are making tough choices every day, about 40% are having to pick between rent and food; and seniors are already having to pick between medical care, prescriptions and food,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, spokesperson with FBNN.

The anticipated rollback of SNAP benefits is expected to impact over 41,000,000 Americans, across the country.

“We want them (community) to know that we are here, because, maybe they have been using this benefit and not needed the food bank as much, so we want people are aware of our benefits of the resources,” said Lantrip.

FBNN has 150 partner agencies across the region and are taking this time to remind the community that FBNN will always be around to combat food insecurity.

