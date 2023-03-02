New grill house and casino coming to Verdi

A rendering of Verdi Grillhouse and Casino
A rendering of Verdi Grillhouse and Casino(LEO Advertising)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOOMTOWN, Nev. (KOLO) - A new grill house and casino will be coming to Verdi this spring.

Verdi Grillhouse and Casino is coming to the area in April 2023 and will be located between Cabela’s and Boomtown.

It will house a restaurant and bar and will seat nearly 100 people. Their casino will have 135 slot machines.

“Having been involved in the Verdi community for the last 25 years, I’ve witnessed the growth and continual need for additional services in this area. It is one of the main reasons we started this project instead of a truck stop which was in the pipeline. More houses and more people also suggest a need for local businesses to provide additional employment opportunities as well. Our goal is to be the place to play and dine in and around Verdi and west Reno,” said Rob Medeiros, Boomtown’s Managing Partner.

The new restaurant and casino are part of a wider effort to build more than 18,000 square feet of new retail space in the area.

