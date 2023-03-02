Nevada State Treasurer to match deposits to college savings accounts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurers Office announced Thursday it will be matching contributions to the new Nevada-sponsored 529 College Savings account.

Anyone who opens a new account from now until March 31 can receive a one-time matching contribution from $15 to $500 based on initial contribution. The State Treasurer’s Office will contribute $50,000 in total until funds are exhausted.

“Our office is committed to making higher education an option for every Nevadan,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “We hope families take full advantage of this promotion and begin planning for their child’s future education.”

Eligible programs include SSGA UPromise 529 plan, Putnam 529 for America, Vanguard 529 College Savings plan, USAA 529 Education Savings plan, and the Wealthfront 529 College Savings plan.

Account holders have until April 9 to report new account information to the State Treasurer’s Office for the verification and processing of the matching contribution. A matching contribution will not be allocated to duplicate beneficiary accounts and 529 enrollment data will be monitored by the State Treasurer’s Office for eligibility.

Funds in these accounts grow on a tax deferred basis and distributions from the plan are not taxed if used for educational purposes.

Those interested in enrolling in a 529 account and making contributions can visit the website here: nvigate.gov/2023-march-matchness.

