Man arrested after fleeing from Nevada State Police

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested on charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property after he led police on a chase in Humboldt County.

On March 1, the Winnemucca Police Department was called to assist the Nevada State Police after they had a car flee from them during a traffic stop and strike at least two parked cars on Railroad Street.

The car was also nearly struck on the railroad tracks between East Winnemucca Blvd and the Winnemucca Junior High School. The driver refused to get out of his vehicle.

The driver of the truck, a gray Ford F-350 pulling a trailer with an overturned snowmobile on it, became stuck in a chain link fence. Nevada State Police gave commands to the driver via loudspeaker.

50-year-old Brian Lockwood was arrested without incident. Officers later confirmed the car had been stolen from Winnemucca.

Lockwood has been charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property by the Winnemucca Police Department, and driving under the influence by Nevada State Police.

