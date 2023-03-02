Man arrested after fleeing from Nevada State Police

Brian Lockwood
Brian Lockwood(The Winnemucca Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested on charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property after he led police on a chase in Humboldt County.

On March 1, the Winnemucca Police Department was called to assist the Nevada State Police after they had a car flee from them during a traffic stop and strike at least two parked cars on Railroad Street.

The car was also nearly struck on the railroad tracks between East Winnemucca Blvd and the Winnemucca Junior High School. The driver refused to get out of his vehicle.

The driver of the truck, a gray Ford F-350 pulling a trailer with an overturned snowmobile on it, became stuck in a chain link fence. Nevada State Police gave commands to the driver via loudspeaker.

50-year-old Brian Lockwood was arrested without incident. Officers later confirmed the car had been stolen from Winnemucca.

Lockwood has been charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property by the Winnemucca Police Department, and driving under the influence by Nevada State Police.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
This is a screenshot of video taken by Aliana Rushing showing the traffic mess in Washoe...
Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehicle mess in Washoe Valley

Latest News

PCSO warns of scam calls impersonating officers
Ex-Nevada bank teller sentenced for elder exploitation
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada Assembly introduces bill to strengthen penalties against animal abusers
Nevada treasurer's seal
Nevada State Treasurer to match deposits to college savings accounts