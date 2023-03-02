The luck of the Irish will be with you at this month’s Reno MidTown First Thursdays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MidTown is the place to be every First Thursday of every month. Thursday, March 2 will be the luckiest themed MidTown party in town. Local businesses will offer in-store events including food and beverage tastings, local art exhibits, live music and more.

Tres Benzley, owner of Caliber Hair Salon, and Jaime Chapman, head pineapple at Pineapple Pedicabs, stopped by Morning Break to share everything being offered at Thursday’s event.

Here’s a rundown of the activities:

Free pedicab rides offered from 5-9 p.m. up and down Virginia Street.

Buy one medium, get another of equal or lesser value 50% off (take out only) at Pizzava from 12-11 p.m.

Free Happy Hour Wine Tasting and 10% off all food and drinks at SUP from 4-6 p.m.

$5 long drinks at Polo Lounge from 4-10 p.m.

2 x 1 Margaritas and 10% off on all appetizers at Mari Chuy’s from 4-10 p.m.

Spend $40 and get a free meal at Pot Luck Truck and Jade from 5-9 p.m.

$5 all beers and $7 house made sangria at at Wonder Ale Works from 5-11 p.m.

10-20% off all in-store items at Art Dogs And Grace from 1-7 p.m.

Complimentary cup of tea in our cozy lounge and 10% off self-care line products at Cabin Creek Crystals from 1-6 p.m.

Free blowout at the dry bar at Caliber Salon from 4-6 p.m.

Live music featuring The Bell, Mayhall and Selzler Trio at Cypress from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Brush N’ Beer event at Local Beer Works from 6-8 p.m.

Burlesque show at Polo Lounge at 8:30 p.m.

