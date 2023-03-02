Judge seeks recommendation in tracking lawsuit

Electronic tracker
Electronic tracker(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A new court filing could shortcut legal arguments over whether a private investigator should be required to reveal who hired him to track the movements of at least two local officials.

Judge David Hardy has referred the matter to Discovery Commissioner Wesley Ayres for analysis and recommendation.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung say electronic trackers were discovered in thier personal vehicles tracking their every movement for weeks and months. They’ve filed a lawsuit against local P.I. David McNeely. They want the name of his client to add to the suit. Judge Hardy ordered McNeely to hand over documents which would reveal it, but his attorneys have resisted, claiming such information amounted to a ‘trade secret.’

Ayres will study the issue and give the judge a recomendation, which Hardy can accept or reject.

It’s unknown how long the process will take.

