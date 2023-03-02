Free seminar, other resources offered during National Consumer Protection Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come find out what is being done to protect Nevadans wallets during a series of events at National Consumer Protection Week March 5-11.

Timothy Johnston from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Senior Deputy Attorney General Michelle Newman stopped by Morning Break to share how their offices are joining forces for the benefit of Nevada consumers.

Tuesday, March 7 the BBB is hosting an informational seminar at the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce (4065 S. Virginia St. Reno). The collaborative event includes the Federal Trade commission, Nevada Consumer Affairs, Nevada Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection. The seminar starts at 10 a.m. It is free and open to the public.

For advice on what to do if you’ve been scammed, click here. The BBB also has an online Scam Tracker. The Nevada Consumer Affairs and the Nevada Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection also have resources available online.

