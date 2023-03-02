Free seminar, other resources offered during National Consumer Protection Week

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come find out what is being done to protect Nevadans wallets during a series of events at National Consumer Protection Week March 5-11.

Timothy Johnston from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Senior Deputy Attorney General Michelle Newman stopped by Morning Break to share how their offices are joining forces for the benefit of Nevada consumers.

Tuesday, March 7 the BBB is hosting an informational seminar at the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce (4065 S. Virginia St. Reno). The collaborative event includes the Federal Trade commission, Nevada Consumer Affairs, Nevada Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection. The seminar starts at 10 a.m. It is free and open to the public.

For advice on what to do if you’ve been scammed, click here. The BBB also has an online Scam Tracker. The Nevada Consumer Affairs and the Nevada Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection also have resources available online.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
This is a screenshot of video taken by Aliana Rushing showing the traffic mess in Washoe...
Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehicle mess in Washoe Valley

Latest News

Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion.
State board approves $330 million in tax breaks for Tesla
Local Reno Baking and Pastry Chef competes in Food Network competition.
Reno Baker competes on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship: Easter!
MidTown First Thursdays
The luck of the Irish will be with you at this month’s Reno MidTown First Thursdays
Reno Aces Fan Fest Preview
Come on out to Greater Nevada Field for the Reno Aces annual fan fest