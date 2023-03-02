Face Time: How antioxidants lesson the impact of pollutants aging skin prematurely

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé, the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology, and nurse practitioner, Alexis Erlach, stopped by Morning Break to explain how antioxidants protect the skin against pollutants in the air that can cause the skin to age prematurely. Not all antioxidants are created equal though so talk to your dermatologist about what’s best for you.

Watch Thursday’s interview to learn more about what antioxidant treatments are better than others.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

