Evacuation orders for Olympic Valley lifted

Those affected by the storm can call 211
A shot of the conditions near Colfax, California
A shot of the conditions near Colfax, California(The Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Evacuation orders and warnings for Olympic Valley have been lifted after a storm brought heavy snow to the area.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has declared that the risk of an avalanche is low enough for residents to repopulate the area. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office does warn, however, that roads in the area are still difficult to pass through and remain dangerous.

Placer County’s Department of Public Works is still working to reopen all roads, but the PCSO says there is no specific timetable for impacted neighborhoods.

The PCSO is also increasing the number of deputies available to respond to emergencies via snowmobile when a deputy cannot access the area.

With another storm scheduled to hit the area over the weekend, the PCSO advises residents against mountain travel. They also advise against taking backcountry roads, which they say are extremely dangerous in those conditions.

Those affected by the storm can call 211 to be connected to resources if their inquiry is not life threatening.

