Come on out to Greater Nevada Field for the Reno Aces annual fan fest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Baseball is almost back and the Aces organization is kicking the new season off with Fan Fest Saturday, March 4.

Chief commercial officer, Mike Murray, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Greater Nevada Field this weekend. Gates open for the free event at 11 a.m. and remain open till 2 p.m.

There are several perks available for fans on Saturday. Single game tickets will be on-sale at the Ticket Office for the entire 2023 season. You can try new concession items like the Aces vs. Burger, Aces vs. Hot Dog and Aces vs. Fries. Applications for employment for a variety of seasonal positions will be available for pick-up and accepted at the Guest Services office. A replay of the 2022 Pacific Coast League championship game will be shown on the jumbotron.

Here are some more activities happening at Fan Fest:

Free Raffle entry for all fans in attendance for the chance to win Aces prize packs, tickets & more!

2023 Reno Aces Magnet Schedule giveaway to the first one hundred (100) fans at the gate.

Concourse activities including yard games (cornhole, giant Jenga, Connect 4); face painting; and balloon animals!

VIP Ballpark Tours will occur every 20 minutes throughout the Fan Fest.

Pacific Coast League Championship Trophy will be on display for photos.

Archie & Truckee will be on hand to pump up the crowds and be photo opportunities.

Select-Your-Seat for the 2023 season.

Archie’s Kids Club Open Enrollment.

On-site dog adoptions with the Nevada Humane Society.

“Concourse Sale” with merchandise discounts at the Biggest Little Team Shop.

Click here to stay updated on the latest Fan Fest event announcements and highlights.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

