Big rig crash shuts down traffic on I-80

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A jack-knifed big rig is causing traffic delays on I-80 eastbound.

Traffic is being turned around at Hirschdale Road, just east of the Nevada State Line.

According to NHP, there is no estimated time of reopening.

CHP Truckee says certain vehicles will be allowed over the pass, but did not say which vehicles.

They are urging patience as Caltrans works on widening the roads to get traffic through.

