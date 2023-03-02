Big rig crash shuts down traffic on I-80

A photo of the back up on I-80
A photo of the back up on I-80(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A jack-knifed big rig is causing traffic delays on I-80 eastbound.

Traffic is being turned around at Hirschdale Road, just east of the Nevada State Line.

According to NHP, there is no estimated time of reopening.

CHP Truckee says certain vehicles will be allowed over the pass, but did not say which vehicles.

They are urging patience as Caltrans works on widening the roads to get traffic through.

