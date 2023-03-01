Winter storms causing spike in Elko County rescues

A photo of a recent rescue
A photo of a recent rescue(The Elko County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing an increase in the number of rescue operations being conducted by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 11, snowmobilers became stuck in the Copper Basin when their snowmobile experienced mechanical problems. Civilian members of the search and rescue team rode out 35 miles to return them to safety.

On Feb. 21, drivers needed to be rescued after their vehicle became caught in wind-blown snow drifts on the Charleston Road north of Deeth, Nevada.

On February 24, 2023, individuals were traveling in the North Antelope Creek area, when their vehicle became stuck in snow drifts.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office cited two other instances, one in which EMS had to be transported to a scene inaccessible to ambulances, and another in which a vehicle slid off the road at Metropolis Hot Springs.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures

Latest News

A look at the avalanche's aftermath
Avalanche strikes apartment building in Olympic Valley
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures
Mono County without power due to storm
Winter weather causes state office closures.
DMV honors those customers who had appointments unfulfilled due to inclement weather