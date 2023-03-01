Winter storms causing spike in Elko County rescues

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing an increase in the number of rescue operations being conducted by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 11, snowmobilers became stuck in the Copper Basin when their snowmobile experienced mechanical problems. Civilian members of the search and rescue team rode out 35 miles to return them to safety.

On Feb. 21, drivers needed to be rescued after their vehicle became caught in wind-blown snow drifts on the Charleston Road north of Deeth, Nevada.

On February 24, 2023, individuals were traveling in the North Antelope Creek area, when their vehicle became stuck in snow drifts.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office cited two other instances, one in which EMS had to be transported to a scene inaccessible to ambulances, and another in which a vehicle slid off the road at Metropolis Hot Springs.

