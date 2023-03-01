WEDNESDAY MORNING WEATHER

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Light snow flurries are still possible today as the sun tries to poke through a thick deck of clouds. More sunshine returns for the rest of this week with highs in the mid 40s. Another winter storm moves into our area for the coming weekend with highs returning to the upper 30s. Another 2 to 3 feet of snow is possible for the Sierra with a few more inches of snow on the valley floor.

