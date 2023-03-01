WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue dog trapped on interstate bridge

A dog was saved from traffic by good Samaritans on an interstate in Nashville.
By Forrest Sanders
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE (WTVF) – A group of good Samaritans are being credited with saving a dog that was trapped on a Tennessee highway.

The area of the Silliman Evans Bridge which overlooks downtown Nashville can get pretty hectic, and a woman who got out of her car on that part of the highway drew a lot of attention.

The woman was trying to help a dog on the interstate.

Officer Edward Holden of the Nashville Metro Police approached the scene.

“I saw that traffic was backed up. I originally thought it was a traffic crash, to be honest with you,” he said.

The situation he found was pretty strange. Some good Samaritans were helping to rescue the dog. A woman ran over with a leash, and a man who the dog seemed comfortable with carefully connected it with the dog’s collar.

“Definitely, if not for the two people who had the dog, it might have got hit by a car,” Holden said. “I opened up the car, put the dog in there. He was fine. I put the windows down for him. Gave him a little air. He was just walking back and forth.”

The dog was taken to Metro Animal Care and Control. He did not have a collar tag nor was he microchipped.

Matthew Peters, who works with animal control, said anyone who is looking for missing pets should check their website. He also said the dog saved on the highway was safe and sound at the shelter.

“Wasn’t hurt, was in good health. Seemed like he was being fed really well. It seems the owner definitely cared for it. We’re hoping this owner does come through,” he said.

Peters said the dog’s safety in the shelter is a credit to the people who stepped up to help.

Copyright 2023 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

