Threat prompts evacuation of Mills B. Lane Justice Center
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There was a threat Wednesday afternoon at the Mills B Lane Justice Center that led to the evacuation of the building.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office did a sweep of the building with a dog and found nothing.
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office received a threatening phone call at about 1:45 p.m. It was a short phone call with a quick hang up but was not specifically a bomb threat.
Authorities did not say what kind of a threat it was.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.