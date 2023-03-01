Threat prompts evacuation of Mills B. Lane Justice Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There was a threat Wednesday afternoon at the Mills B Lane Justice Center that led to the evacuation of the building.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office did a sweep of the building with a dog and found nothing.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office received a threatening phone call at about 1:45 p.m. It was a short phone call with a quick hang up but was not specifically a bomb threat.

Authorities did not say what kind of a threat it was.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.