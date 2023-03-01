TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada debuts “The Jungle Book” first weekend in March

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Jungle Book” will be TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada’s first show of the 2023 season. This rendition of the beloved Rudyard Kipling novel includes a cast and crew of different ages, abilities and experiences.

Cast members, Maesson Bowman (Mowgli), Sharon Zenz (Baloo), Mickey Melillo (Bagheera), Braylon Martin (Rann) and Director Ashley Sandlier stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to their performances.

The show is adapted by John Hartoch from the stories by Rudyard Kipling. “The Jungle Book” takes the audience through the journey of Mowgli, the “man-cub” who was brought up with a family of wolf-cubs. The time has come for him to return to the world of Man when Mowgli is rescued from the clutches of the fearsome tiger Shere Khan, by Baloo the bear and Bagheera the black panther. But Mowgli is not finished with the jungle, for one day he returns to settle the score with Shere Khan.

Watch some of the cast perform a scene from “The Jungle Book.”

“The Jungle Book” will take place on the following dates:

Friday, March 3 and March 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 and March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 and March 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $12 for children, seniors, and military and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online.

The production will be held at TheatreWorks (315 Spokane St. Reno).

