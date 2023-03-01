Open for Business: With Love Beauty Collective offers hyper-realistic wigs, toppers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jaclyn Cameron has working in the hair and make-up industry for longer than a decade. She founded With Love Beauty Collective to offer women high-quality, 100% human hair wigs and toppers for women of all ages, ethnicities and skin tones. Her hair-pieces are hand-tailored to the client to find the perfect look that leaves them feeling beautiful and empowered.

Cameron stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to introduce viewers to her passion of bringing beautiful wigs to women who have undergone or are going through cancer.

Her passion stems from personal experience when one of Cameron’s family members went through cancer and they struggled to find a suitable solution for her hair loss. Turns out the medical wig industry has a significant lack of quality and accessibility when it comes to wig options. And the ones that did exist were often uncomfortable and unnatural looking. She called the search for the perfect wig “dehumanizing” and decided to do her part to “restore and elevate the dignity of women facing disheartening conditions.” That’s how With Love Beauty Collective was born.

