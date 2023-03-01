Offensive rebounds, two 10-point leads not enough as Nevada falls to UNLV 71-66

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball held the lead over No. 22/25 nationally ranked UNLV heading into the final period, but the Rebels pulled away and defeated the Pack 71-66 on Tuesday night at Lawlor Events Center in the Silver State Series by America First Credit Union.

Junior guard Alyssa Jimenez came up with her sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double in Mountain West play.

Junior guard Victoria Davis led Nevada in scoring with 19 points, including 14 in the first half, and graduate student forward Megan Ormiston added 10 points.

Nevada quickly set the tone of the rivalry by scoring the game’s first basket, but the Rebels answered back by snatching the early lead halfway through the first period.

A 3-pointer by Davis allowed Nevada to regain a one-point lead before UNLV scored six unanswered points to retake the advantage.

The Pack ended the first quarter with momentum, going on a quick 5-0 scoring run to close the period.

A pair of quick baskets gave UNLV a fast start, but seven unanswered points and another jumper from beyond the arc by Davis stretched Nevada’s lead to two possessions early in the second quarter.

A 3-pointer by UNLV made it a three-point game before Davis responded with another 3-pointer of her own to put Nevada back out in front by six. After UNLV scored a basket while drawing the foul with 22 seconds left in the half, Nevada went into the locker room ahead of Rebels 39-35.

The Pack came out of the halftime break storming, with Ormiston and junior Lexie Givens scoring baskets to go with a Roden jump shot that made it a double-digit Nevada lead.

Following a pair of UNLV baskets, a 3-pointer by Jimenez and a bucket by Davis allowed Nevada to go back up by 10 before the Rebels made it a 56-49 game going into the fourth quarter.

UNLV opened the final period on a 9-0 scoring run to take a two-point lead while drawing a fifth foul on Givens, who was playing crucial defense on UNLV’s leading scorer and rebounder Desi-Rae Young. The Rebels took advantage, with Young scoring a pair of baskets that put UNLV ahead by five. Davis’ fifth 3-pointer of the game cut the deficit down to three points with 20 seconds to go, but UNLV sank its last two free throws to secure the regular season finale. Nevada will be the No. 8 seed in the Mountain West Championships and face No. 9 seed Fresno State on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Las Vegas.

Postgame Notes

The Pack hosted a nationally ranked team at Lawlor Events Center for the first time since Nov. 28, 2017 when they faced No.1 UConn. It was Nevada’s first nationally ranked opponent since the 2017-18 season.

Junior guard Alyssa Jimenez collected her sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double in Mountain West play.

Junior guard Victoria Davis finished with 19 points, including 14 in the first half. She is the second player this season to drain five 3-pointers in one game ( Lexie Givens at Colorado State).

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.