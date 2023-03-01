Mono County without power due to storm

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Winter storms have caused Mono County to be without power.

The county says several transmission lines were damaged by avalanches north of Lee Vining, causing a power outage from just north of Lee Vining to Bridgeport.

Mono City and Bridgeport are without power with no estimated time of repair, according to the county.

Southern California Edison, the company that manages power in the region, says it will conduct a reconnaissance flight in the area by Thursday.

The county says an avalanche took out a section of fence above Mono Lake, which could take into next week to repair. This would mean that stretch of U.S. 395 will not open again until then.

Avalanches near McGee Creek, Twin Lakes, and Small Meadows have been recorded, though there have been no reports of injuries. Two areas of June Lake remain under evacuation orders.

