I-80 closure brings big economic impact

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the storm is frustrating for drivers trying to cross the state line, it’s even more difficult for truckers.

“We’re losing anywhere from 90,000 to 110,000 dollars a day just on contracted work,” said Shawn Salaz, the logistics manager for Capurro Trucking in Sparks.

Salaz says the closure of I-80 and other mountain passes brings their jobs and paychecks to a stand still.

“The amount of times that 395, 80, the 6, those roads have been shut down is way more than normal,” he said.

Pressure is mounting to reopen the interstate as trucks line the road on both sides. Normally, millions of dollars in goods are transported over the summit every hour in thousands of trucks and cars.

Early on Tuesday, Cal Trans allowed a handful of trucks to move through the pass but only those carrying fuel, cattle and produce.

While this crossing is dangerous for every driver, Salaz said it’s particularly difficult for out-of-state drivers who may not be prepared for the elements.

“Anybody that’s ever driven in the snow, that deals with it going to work, you can definitely spot a rookie that’s never driven in the snow and it works the same exact way in the trucking industry,” Salaz said.

While Capurro trucks sit idle, along with thousands of others in the state, Salaz says it’s a great time for maintenance.

“We probably have 115 to to 130 trucks sitting,” he said.

So as they wait, the shop stays busy, hoping that the roads reopen for the sake of their drivers.

“It’s harder on people’s families because maybe they don’t know what the paycheck is going to be that week,” Salaz said.

“They’re cutting back on what they’re buying, what they’re spending, so it hurts.”

Salaz says Capurro drivers will be ready to go and back on their routes the second the road is safe.

For the latest road conditions visit: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

