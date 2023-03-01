HHS says 200,000 Nevadans could be impacted by Medicaid renewal

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services estimates 200,000 Nevadans could be impacted by Medicaid eligibility renewals.

A state requirement to keep people on Medicaid regardless of their eligibility will end on March 31 and eligibility reviews will resume April 1. That requirement was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That number of Nevadans could be affected over the following 14 months, the HHS says. Those who are now ineligible will need to find new healthcare providers.

The HHS also says some Medicaid members will need to respond to requests to update their information to remain eligible.

They recommend Medicaid members do the following over the next year:

• Check the mail for a renewal packet or request for information, complete it and return it as soon as possible.

• Update addresses with Update My Address website, at a DWSS Office or call (702) 486-1646 or (775) 684-7200.

• Create an account and update their address at AccessNevada.dwss.nv.gov. PIN Required.

• Download the NV Medicaid App to receive broadcast messages, search for providers and view medical history.

Nevadans who believe they may no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage can visit Nevada Health Link to view health plans, tax credits, and subsidies.

