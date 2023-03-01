DMV honors those customers who had appointments unfulfilled due to inclement weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles and other state offices have been closed for the past few days because of the winter weather. If you had an appointment previously scheduled and were unable to be seen, the DMV is allowing walk-in appointments until March 17th for those customers.

Those who had an appointment earlier this week at their Reno and Carson City offices are encouraged to have their text message confirmation of their appointment. Otherwise, the DMV has printed lists of the scheduled appointments at those offices.

Eli Rohl, Public Information Officer for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles mentioned it is best to check their website and their socials for any updates.

“We want everybody to be safe. We want people to know a lot of those recommendations are made by NDOT and the Department of Public Safety, and when we see there could be a risk to people whether they are customers or employees, we don’t want people to worry about getting to their appointment or end up losing out because the roads are icy. We want you to know we are going to take care of you as soon as we can,” Rohl said.

Drive tests are a bit different; the department will reach out to everyone who had those tests scheduled to get them seen as soon as possible.

