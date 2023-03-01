Chris Ault named to CFP selection committee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former UNR Athletics Director and head football coach Chris Ault has been named to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Ault is one of three new appointees, joining Washington Athletics Director Jennifer Cohen and Miami (OH) Athletics Director David Sayler. They will serve three-year terms beginning in the spring.

Ault was at Nevada from 1976 to 2012 where he served as head football coach and athletics director. He was the athletics director from 1986 to 2004 and served three separate stints as head football coach (1976-92, 1994-95, 2004-12).

The committee is responsible for assigning four teams for the college football playoff and assigning them to semifinal games, as well as ranking the other top 25 teams.

