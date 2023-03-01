Boy recovering after being attacked by dogs in Winnemucca

A dog attack sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital
A dog attack sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A boy is recovering in a Humboldt County hospital after being attacked by two dogs while another stood guard.

The Winnemucca Police Department says that on Feb. 24, they were dispatched to Bridge Street for reports of dogs dragging a child in the street.

They learned that three dogs had jumped out of a pickup parked at the nearby courthouse. Two of them bit the four year old on the leg while a third stood guard and prevented his mother from reaching him.

Other area residents jumped in and chased the dogs away with the help of the mother.

The dogs returned to their owner who secured them in his truck. The boy was taken to Humboldt General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The dogs were quarantined at the City-County Animal Shelter and their owner was cited for having aggressive animals.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community as the dogs are quarantined. The breed of the dog was not released by the Winnemucca Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure
Winter storm generic
New round of snow forces new delays, closures

Latest News

Scoot to the Stars
Scoot to the Stars
The Jungle Book Interview
TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada debuts “The Jungle Book” first weekend in March
Miss Reno Rodeo
Applications now being accepted for 2024 Miss Reno Rodeo competition
Open for Business: With Love Beauty Collective
Open for Business: With Love Beauty Collective offers hyper-realistic wigs, toppers