Boy recovering after being attacked by dogs in Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A boy is recovering in a Humboldt County hospital after being attacked by two dogs while another stood guard.

The Winnemucca Police Department says that on Feb. 24, they were dispatched to Bridge Street for reports of dogs dragging a child in the street.

They learned that three dogs had jumped out of a pickup parked at the nearby courthouse. Two of them bit the four year old on the leg while a third stood guard and prevented his mother from reaching him.

Other area residents jumped in and chased the dogs away with the help of the mother.

The dogs returned to their owner who secured them in his truck. The boy was taken to Humboldt General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The dogs were quarantined at the City-County Animal Shelter and their owner was cited for having aggressive animals.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community as the dogs are quarantined. The breed of the dog was not released by the Winnemucca Police Department.

