Avalanche strikes apartment building in Olympic Valley

OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - An avalanche struck a three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley Tuesday evening.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says it happened to the occupied building around 7:00 p.m. All occupants were able to evacuate and were uninjured.

The avalanche was around 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep, and engulfed the first two floors of the building. Several other areas were evacuated to higher risk:

Shirley Canyon Rd to Granite Chief Rd.

Granite Chief Rd.

Sandy Way from Wayne Rd. to Navajo Ct.

Summit Peak Rd.

Summer Pl.

Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue crews assisted with evacuation efforts yesterday, but there is no indication anyone else was involved in the avalanche.

Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue crews assisted with evacuation efforts yesterday. PCSO and county partners are revaluating the avalanche risk this morning to determine if it is safe to return.

