Applications now being accepted for 2024 Miss Reno Rodeo competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This year’s Miss Reno Rodeo Pageant will take place June 7-9. The Miss Reno Rodeo Pageant is held annually to select a young lady who has the desire and enthusiasm to serve as a goodwill ambassadress for the Reno Rodeo and the Reno Rodeo Association. Miss Reno Rodeo’s primary duty is to promote Reno Rodeo throughout the year within the region by traveling for the Reno Rodeo Association.

Current Miss Reno Rodeo 2023, Annemarie Vogedes, and Reno Rodeo’s vice president Carrie Ann Sattler, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what it takes to compete for Miss Reno Rodeo.

Applications are being accepted now through March 31. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.