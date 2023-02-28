Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck

Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug...
Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug paraphernalia, they said.(Slidell Police)
By FOX 8 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A woman was arrested and charged with selling meth from an ice cream truck in Louisiana, police said.

According to Slidell police, Tamisha Morin, 42, was arrested Monday for possession of narcotics, an outstanding warrant and traffic violations.

Morin owns and operates Tami’s Ice Cream & Sweet Treats truck, police said.

Detectives said they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to...
Detectives said they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to Slidell Animal Control.(Slidell Police Department)

Police said narcotics detectives noticed the blue ice cream truck with an expired license plate and no brake lights late Monday morning.

According to detectives, previous information led them to believe the owner was using and selling meth from the truck.

Police said they pulled the truck over and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Morin’s truck was impounded and she was transported to the Slidell City Jail.

Detectives said they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to Slidell Animal Control.

Police said they do not believe any children were exposed to meth.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure

Latest News

Law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting with several victims in Allen, Kentucky.
Man charged in deadly Kentucky police ambush found dead in jail
A man walks through Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In...
Northeast, California dig out from snowstorms flanking US
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community
No relief for either coast as millions of people remain under various severe weather alerts.
Winter weather wallops west and northeast U.S.