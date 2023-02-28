Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A powerful winter storm will continue to push through the region. Avoid driving in the Sierra if possible, where blizzard conditions will continue. Valleys will see snow at times through Wednesday morning. Be prepared for winter driving conditions, road controls and closures. The weather will quiet down Wednesday and bring a break through most of Saturday. Another storm will push in that night into Sunday. Be careful out there! -Jeff

