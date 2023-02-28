State police react to 36 car pileup, prepare for difficult two days

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High winds and more snow continue to make life difficult on the roads for drivers in the reno area.

“We’re expecting the worst,” said Capt. Tony Roth of the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

It may be hard to imagine it getting worse than it got on Sunday in Washoe Valley, with a 36 car pileup closing Interstate 580 for several hours.

One long time Washoe Valley resident who has been there since the 1960′s says it was the worst he’s ever seen it, and State troopers called it overwhelming.

“It was a combination of blowing snow up onto the road and icy roadways,” Roth explained.

State police say travel on Monday and Tuesday is not recommended, but if it can’t be avoided it important to be prepared.

“Have food, water, blankets, good tires, wiper blades, and Washer fluid.” Roth said. “Those are little things that people don’t think about when they enter a storm.”

All signs point toward this storm being a rough one, and Roth says if you aren’t sure if you need to have your chains on, error on the side of caution.

“If you have chains and you feel you need to put them on, don’t wait, just put them on,” he emphasized.

State police are planning to have extra officers on standby on Monday and Tuesday with a lot of incidents expected given these difficult conditions.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.