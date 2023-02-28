SPCA urges pet sterilizations on “World Spay Day”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the SPCA of Northern Nevada, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of a cure.

“We are seeing an overpopulation of unwanted litters. The best way to mitigate that is through sterilization of our pets,” said Emily Lee of the SPCA.

And in 2022, they certainly did their part.

“Last year alone the SPCA did over 3000 sterilizations, we are booked out for 3 months at a time,” Lee explained.

Lee says they are taking part in a national effort to try and make sure more of this happens.

“World spay day is a nationally recognized day that brings awareness of the importance of pet sterilization and spay and neuter surgeries,” Lee added.

The SPCA wants to make sure all pet owners have access to pet sterilizations regardless of how much money they have, with the organization offering the surgeries to low-income families who qualify at a discounted rate.

All pets up for adoption have been spayed and neutered, and despite1700 pets being put into homes last year, there are still plenty of them in need of a permanent home.

