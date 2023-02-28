Sparks City Council approves contract for new fire chief

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council has approved a new contract for Walt White to become the city’s new fire chief. The deal takes effect Mar. 27. White will be paid an annual salary of $224,280.

In a statement following the council vote, White said, “I am actively in the process of diligently transferring responsibilities from my current position and commitment in Amador, and I’m looking forward to giving the residents and Fire Department members of Sparks my full focus and attention. I am extremely humbled and honored by this opportunity and I am very anxious to get started.”

White also thanked the Sparks Fire Dept. command staff and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 731 leadership.

