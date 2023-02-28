Nobel laureate to visit UNR on Thursday

The lecture is free and open to the public
David Wineland
David Wineland(The University of Nevada, Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nobel laureate atomic physicist David Wineland will be on the campus of the University of Nevada this Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

His lecture will be part of the Discover Science Lecture Series from the College of Science.

Wineland won a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2012, and will present “clocks and quantum” in the Davidson Mathematics and Science Center’s Redfield Auditorium.

The lecture is free and open to the public with parking available in the new Gateway Parking Complex levels two and three. Registration is available here.

Wineland is one of the first people to use laser cooling, or the process of using light to control the motion of matter.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Care Flight plane crash identified
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure

Latest News

City of Reno invites public to see data from micro mobility project
Traffic backs on snowy roads in Reno, Nev. on Feb. 27, 2023.
Icy roads lead to numerous crashes across Truckee Meadows area
Reno Phil Youth Symphony Orchestra in D.C.
Reno Phil Youth Symphony Orchestra in D.C.
Winter storm hits Reno/Sparks.
City of Reno prepared for impending storm