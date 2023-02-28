Nobel laureate to visit UNR on Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nobel laureate atomic physicist David Wineland will be on the campus of the University of Nevada this Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

His lecture will be part of the Discover Science Lecture Series from the College of Science.

Wineland won a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2012, and will present “clocks and quantum” in the Davidson Mathematics and Science Center’s Redfield Auditorium.

The lecture is free and open to the public with parking available in the new Gateway Parking Complex levels two and three. Registration is available here.

Wineland is one of the first people to use laser cooling, or the process of using light to control the motion of matter.

