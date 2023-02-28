KOLO Cooks: Taco Tuesday with ingredients found in your pantry

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Taco Tuesday is honored every week, but if you are staying in because of the weather and want to make your own, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is making it easy by cooking up Mango Chicken Tacos with anything you can find in your pantry. The process is all about keeping it simple, with any meat you have in the house as the main ingredient, to all the toppings you can find, from fruit to spices. It only takes less than 20 minutes to make and you can make a lot.

Joining him for Tuesday’s KOLO Cooks is Will Truce from Black Rabbit Mead Company showing what drinks would pair well with Chapin’s tacos. The two will also be working together again April 12th, hosting a Guided Tasting. People can enjoy a variety of courses during the event prepared by Chef Chapin paired with different meads from Black Rabbit Mead Company. The great thing about mead, is it can go with any meal.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken
  • Yellow Onion
  • Rays Rub Chicken
  • Olive oil
  • Diced Yellow onion
  • Jalapeno Rings
  • Tangerines
  • Garlic
  • Cayenne
  • Cumin
  • Lettuce
  • Street size tortillas
  • Small mango cubes

Directions:

  • In a small pot, mix sour cream cayenne, juice of lime. sea salt, dry rub
  • In big pot, cook the chicken.
  • Heat taco shells if you like.
  • Put everything in the taco shell.
  • In order chicken, mango mix, and crema

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

