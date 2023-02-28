Icy roads lead to numerous crashes across Truckee Meadows area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Icy roads led numerous crashes in Washoe County Monday night after snow during the day froze on the roadways.

Nevada State Police responded to a series of crashes on Interstate 580, including one involving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.

Several crashes were also reported along Interstate 80 in both Reno and Sparks.

Drivers faced major delays getting to their destinations, especially through the Spaghetti Bowl and into the North Valleys.

