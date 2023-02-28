City of Reno prepared for impending storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s storm we knew would come and many prepared in advance for the affects.

The City of Reno road maintenance crews started salting the roads days before.

“In anticipation of the first wave of this, we put out about 18,000 gallons,” Tim Hendricks, City of Reno Maintenance and Operations Manager, said.

“I would say, we are probably in that ballpark probably about 14,000, 15,000 in the past day.”

Hendricks says they are working around the clock and pulling 12 hour shifts to make sure roads are clear.

“We start at 3 a.m. in the morning and 3 p.m. in the afternoon,” he said.

Hendricks says when the snow starts falling, the plows start working at the higher elevations first.

“Somersett, North Valleys, across route 6 and 7 with the Mae Anne/Robb area,” Hendricks said.

As the storm progresses, many will turn to their phones for the latest information.

The City says they’ve worked hard to create a list of important links for the most updated weather conditions.

“It’s really important for our residents to know where to head for information,” said Diego Zarazua the City of Reno Communications Specialist.

“We know that social media has become kind of that place for immediate information as well.”

By visiting their Facebook and Twitter profiles, you can find links to the NWS Reno, the Washoe County School District and NDOT.

You can also visit reno.gov/snow to learn more about road conditions, plow routes and how to report downed trees and flooding.

