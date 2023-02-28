City of Reno invites public to see data from micro mobility project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and the RTC will be hosting a public forum to discuss data from the city’s micro mobility project.

The meeting will take place on March 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Reno City Hall in the first-floor Council Chamber or remotely via Zoom.

It will be held to review the data collected from the micro mobility Pilot Project and provide feedback on future implementation of micro mobility infrastructure.

City and RTC staff will present findings from the pilot project along with the results of the online community survey.

