Winter weather alerts close schools, government offices

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Incoming winter weather is forcing the closure of many area schools and government offices.

Governor Joe Lombardo announced that state offices in Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, Storey County, and Washoe County will remain closed Monday. This order excludes essential public safety and corrections personnel.

Elsewhere in the valley, the Carson City School District will be closed Monday as well. The district advises employees and students to remain home and that no student activities, afterschool programs or practices will occur, including remote learning.

No school services, such as transportation, nutrition, or student health will be provided.

All schools in the Douglas County School District will also be closed Monday.

Physical locations for Truckee Meadows Community College will also be closed Monday. Face to face classes and on campus operations are canceled. Web classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled.

Schools in the Storey County School District will also be closed Monday.

