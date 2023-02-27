Winter weather alerts close schools, government offices

Winter storm generic
Winter storm generic(Northern News Now)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Incoming winter weather is forcing the closure of many area schools and government offices.

Governor Joe Lombardo announced that state offices in Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, Storey County, and Washoe County will remain closed Monday. This order excludes essential public safety and corrections personnel.

Elsewhere in the valley, the Carson City School District will be closed Monday as well. The district advises employees and students to remain home and that no student activities, afterschool programs or practices will occur, including remote learning.

No school services, such as transportation, nutrition, or student health will be provided.

All schools in the Douglas County School District will also be closed Monday.

Physical locations for Truckee Meadows Community College will also be closed Monday. Face to face classes and on campus operations are canceled. Web classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled.

Schools in the Storey County School District will also be closed Monday.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure

Latest News

Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
This is a screenshot of video taken by Aliana Rushing showing the traffic mess in Washoe...
Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehicle mess in Washoe Valley
ACT TEST
ACT exam scheduled for Galena High Saturday postponed
Winter storm graphic
Governor orders closure of local state offices