SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER

By Colin Jackson and Colin Jackin
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A major winter storm system is moving back into our area creating hazardous travel conditions that will run from Monday to Wednesday. Winds in the Sierra will create Blizzard conditions with snowfall totals between 4 and 6 feet above 7,000 ft. Foothill snow totals in Reno will likely reach 12-16 inches with valley locations seeing 8 to 12 inches through Wednesday morning.

