Student detained after bringing gun to Silverland Middle School

FERNELY, Nev. (KOLO) - A student at Silverland Middle School in Fernley was found to be in possession of a handgun Monday afternoon, school officials said.

School principal Steve Henderson says the student and the gun were immediately located following reports of a student on campus with a gun. Both were located and secured without incident.

He also says no lockdown was needed.

All students and staff are safe and school operations are resuming as normal, and the student has been detained.

