Student detained after bringing gun to Silverland Middle School

School officials say the student has been detained
School officials say the student has been detained(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNELY, Nev. (KOLO) - A student at Silverland Middle School in Fernley was found to be in possession of a handgun Monday afternoon, school officials said.

School principal Steve Henderson says the student and the gun were immediately located following reports of a student on campus with a gun. Both were located and secured without incident.

He also says no lockdown was needed.

All students and staff are safe and school operations are resuming as normal, and the student has been detained.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure

Latest News

Vaccination of patient
HPV vaccine clinic to be hosted at Boys and Girls Club
RTC asks local agencies to apply for federal funds
A doula is someone who provides support for a woman going through labor
Nevada increases incentives for doulas
An interview with Nevada's newest Silver Gloves Champion.
Local boxer becomes National Silver Gloves Champion