RTC asks local agencies to apply for federal funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC is asking local agencies to apply for a portion of the $1.5 million in Federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.

The program provides funding for a variety of smaller scale transportation projects.

The program is administered by RTC for the Reno-Sparks area of Washoe County. Eligible local entities are asked to apply for funding by May 19 at 4:00 p.m., which is the deadline for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Eligible agencies include:

Local governments

Natural resources or public land agencies

School districts

Tribal governments

Non profits

Eligible projects include infrastructure-related projects for non-motorized users, historic preservation related to transportation facilities, Safe Routes to School programs, recreational trails projects, and environmental mitigation activities related to transportation.

