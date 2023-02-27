RTC asks local agencies to apply for federal funds
The program is administered by RTC for the Reno-Sparks area of Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC is asking local agencies to apply for a portion of the $1.5 million in Federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.
The program provides funding for a variety of smaller scale transportation projects.
The program is administered by RTC for the Reno-Sparks area of Washoe County. Eligible local entities are asked to apply for funding by May 19 at 4:00 p.m., which is the deadline for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
Eligible agencies include:
- Local governments
- Natural resources or public land agencies
- School districts
- Tribal governments
- Non profits
Eligible projects include infrastructure-related projects for non-motorized users, historic preservation related to transportation facilities, Safe Routes to School programs, recreational trails projects, and environmental mitigation activities related to transportation.
