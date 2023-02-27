RTC asks local agencies to apply for federal funds

The program is administered by RTC for the Reno-Sparks area of Washoe County
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC is asking local agencies to apply for a portion of the $1.5 million in Federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.

The program provides funding for a variety of smaller scale transportation projects.

The program is administered by RTC for the Reno-Sparks area of Washoe County. Eligible local entities are asked to apply for funding by May 19 at 4:00 p.m., which is the deadline for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Eligible agencies include:

  • Local governments
  • Natural resources or public land agencies
  • School districts
  • Tribal governments
  • Non profits

Eligible projects include infrastructure-related projects for non-motorized users, historic preservation related to transportation facilities, Safe Routes to School programs, recreational trails projects, and environmental mitigation activities related to transportation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure

Latest News

NDOT Road Operations Center
Informing the public on current road conditions
(Source: MGN)
Guardrail repair will force lane, shoulder closures in Reno area
RTC Mileage
The Road Ahead with RTC: Exploring Mileage-Based User Fees
RTC Mileage
RTC TRA Mileage