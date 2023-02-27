Pair of area skiers rescued over the weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pair of skiers, one on Mount Rose and another near Party Rock, had to be rescued over the weekend after facing inclement weather during their trip.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to Mount Rose over the weekend for reports of an out of bounds skier who had become lost on the mountain.

The skier was located and safely walked out to Davis Creek Park. The WCSO says they are in good condition.

In South Lake Tahoe, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded for a 16-year-old boy who had become injured while skiing in backcountry near Party Rock.

The injured skier was taken from the area and transported to Barton Hospital, with his condition not being known.

