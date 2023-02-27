Nevada increases incentives for doulas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is increasing incentives for doulas offering guidance during pregnancy.

A doula is someone who provides guidance and support to a woman during labor.

“We are utilizing payment models to improve health outcomes for babies and their parents in Nevada by offering incentives for doulas to connect Medicaid members to essential services,” said Dr. Antonina Capurro, Deputy Administrator of Nevada Medicaid.

The new incentive, offered by Nevada Medicaid, would increase the reimbursement rates from $350 per pregnancy to $450.

“This incentive encourages doulas to connect Medicaid members to evidence-based services that will support a healthy pregnancy,” Dr. Capurro said. “We are committed to producing public health policy that will improve the long-term health of Nevadans.”

Nevada first added doulas as an approved provider in April 2022 after it was approved by the Nevada Legislature. The new incentive was approved on Jan. 31 and became effective on Feb. 1.

