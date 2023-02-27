More than $780,000 announced for Nevada tribes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Native tribes in Nevada will be getting more than $780,000 for the preservation of cultural sites and traditions.

The $783,252 in funding was awarded through the National Park Service, and will go towards the preservation of customs, languages, and cultures.

An additional $1,037,725 was announced for preservation grants across Nevada.

“I will always work with Tribal Nations in Nevada to ensure the conservation of their rich histories and cultures,” said Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “I am proud to have fought for these funds, which are critical to making sure Tribal customs and practices live on in future generations.”

The money will be used for preservation studies, education programs, review and compliance activities, and archeological and architectural surveys. They will be distributed as follows:

$108,783 to the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe of the Duckwater Reservation

$113,189 to the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians of Moapa River Indian Reservation

$102,078 to the Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony

$128,937 to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe

$104,721 to the Reno Sparks Indian Colony

$125,569 to the Walker River Paiute Tribe of the Walker River Reservation

$99,975 to the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California

