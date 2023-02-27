Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains Fibromyalgia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Fibromyalgia. It is a musculoskeletal condition that causes widespread chronic pain, fatigue, sleep problems, among other symptoms and is more common than people realize. Fibromyalgia is not considered a rare condition and often goes misdiagnosed. Dr. Gates, at Gates Brain Health has information and treatments on how you can manage symptoms.

