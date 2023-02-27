Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains Fibromyalgia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Fibromyalgia. It is a musculoskeletal condition that causes widespread chronic pain, fatigue, sleep problems, among other symptoms and is more common than people realize. Fibromyalgia is not considered a rare condition and often goes misdiagnosed. Dr. Gates, at Gates Brain Health has information and treatments on how you can manage symptoms.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn if scheduling an appointment with Dr. Gates is right for you.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook.

