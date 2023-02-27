Local boxer becomes National Silver Gloves Champion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 15-year-old Miguel Elizondo is now a Silver Gloves Champion.

He is the only Nevadan to become champion this year and is now preparing for the National Qualifier. That’s happening March 18-25. Doing well there would be a big step in becoming a member of the U.S. National Team.

Miguel is one of five local boxers who fought in the National Silver Gloves Tournament.

