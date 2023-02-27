Local boxer becomes National Silver Gloves Champion
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 15-year-old Miguel Elizondo is now a Silver Gloves Champion.
He is the only Nevadan to become champion this year and is now preparing for the National Qualifier. That’s happening March 18-25. Doing well there would be a big step in becoming a member of the U.S. National Team.
Miguel is one of five local boxers who fought in the National Silver Gloves Tournament.
