Local boxer becomes National Silver Gloves Champion

By John Macaluso
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 15-year-old Miguel Elizondo is now a Silver Gloves Champion.

He is the only Nevadan to become champion this year and is now preparing for the National Qualifier. That’s happening March 18-25. Doing well there would be a big step in becoming a member of the U.S. National Team.

Miguel is one of five local boxers who fought in the National Silver Gloves Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure

Latest News

A doula is someone who provides support for a woman going through labor
Nevada increases incentives for doulas
Local boxer becomes Silver Gloves Champion
Local boxer becomes Silver Gloves Champion
The rescue in South Lake Tahoe (left) and the rescue on Mount Rose (right)
Pair of area skiers rescued over the weekend
Get Fit With John: KOLO 8′s John Macaluso gets his stretch on with Barre
Get Fit With John: KOLO 8′s John Macaluso gets his stretch on with Barre