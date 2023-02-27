HPV vaccine clinic to be hosted at Boys and Girls Club

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Community Health Alliance will be hosting an HPV vaccination clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

The clinic will be held at 2680 E. 9th Street in Reno on March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Gardasil will be offered to children between the ages of 9 and 18.

Immunize Nevada will cover the cost of the vaccine for the uninsured. You are asked to bring your insurance card if you have insurance.

“You can help protect your child from certain HPV-related cancers that may affect them later in life, including certain head and neck cancers,” said Community Health Alliance’s Cancer Care Coordinator, Liz Partida. “Gardasil is for both boys and girls, and more than one shot is needed to complete the series. Be sure to ask whether the 2-dose or 3-dose series is right for your child.”

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Second or third dose appointments will be rescheduled by Community Health Alliance.

