Get Fit With John: KOLO 8′s John Macaluso gets his stretch on with Barre

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the second episode of Get Fit With John, I decided to check out Barre at Yoga Pod Reno.

Going into the class, I knew absolutely nothing about what Barre was.

“It’s about lengthening and strengthening and toning muscles,” said Kaycea Wallin, an instructor at Yoga Pod Reno. “We’re going to work the bigger muscles, but we’re also going to work some of the smaller twitch muscles that we don’t necessarily pay attention to all the time.”

After the first Get Fit With John segment, I honestly didn’t feel too confident, but it ended up being a really great workout. The biggest things I struggled with were my balance, flexibility, and legwork. Some of the workouts had my legs shaking, which is always the goal.

“Shaking means burning and strengthening in this class,” said Wallin.

The class gave me a run for my money and is meant for everyone, but if you’re older, you could see even more benefits.

“It’s great for posture, so I like our older demo to come in to help with their posture,” said Wallin. “It’s also good for osteoporosis and builds strong bones.”

One student says barre has really helped her with her balance.

“It’s been very, very, very helpful,” said Danielle Cady, a student at Yoga Pod Reno. “I’ve gotten rid of my custom orthotics in my feet and I just feel more sure on my feet in doing things in walking and getting out and about in the neighborhood.”

She recommends the class because it helps you develop the muscles needed to age well.

“We forget that our core not only includes those crunches in front of our body, but our back, our legs, your rear, everything,” said Cady. “In order to be balanced and to age well, this is very important to have a very balanced body.”

Other students take barre for a different reason.

“Honestly it’s really fun,” said Marsha Zeller, a student. “It’s one of the most fun workouts and I like the high energy piece. I think it was to mostly build strength, but I’ve seen a lot of other benefits as well.”

You can learn more about Yoga Pod Reno here.

