Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehilce mess in Washoe Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dozens of cars were involved in accidents, spinouts and slide offs in a matter of a few minutes Sunday afternoon in Washoe Valley.

It started shortly after 3 p.m. and led the Nevada Department of Transportation to close Interstate 580 in both directions through Washoe Valley.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported 36 vehicles total were involved. It blamed blowing snow and poor visibility for the incidents.

⚠️#TMFR Crews responding to multiple vehicle accidents in Washoe Valley. No major injuries reported at this time. Both directions of I-580 CLOSED through Washoe Valley due to blowing snow, low visibility and multiple vehicle spin-outs. @nevadadotreno @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/Bo6veiQQxj — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) February 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.