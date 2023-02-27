Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehilce mess in Washoe Valley
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dozens of cars were involved in accidents, spinouts and slide offs in a matter of a few minutes Sunday afternoon in Washoe Valley.
It started shortly after 3 p.m. and led the Nevada Department of Transportation to close Interstate 580 in both directions through Washoe Valley.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported 36 vehicles total were involved. It blamed blowing snow and poor visibility for the incidents.
