Blowing snow, poor visibility cause 36-vehilce mess in Washoe Valley

Aliana Rushing provided this video of spinouts and wrecks along Interstate 580 in Washoe Valley.
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dozens of cars were involved in accidents, spinouts and slide offs in a matter of a few minutes Sunday afternoon in Washoe Valley.

It started shortly after 3 p.m. and led the Nevada Department of Transportation to close Interstate 580 in both directions through Washoe Valley.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported 36 vehicles total were involved.  It blamed blowing snow and poor visibility for the incidents.

